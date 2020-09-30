Special measures for Limerick residential areas

MORE than 100 residential roads across Limerick’s metropolitan district are to be designated as slow zones.

Councillors this week approved a speed limit cut from 50 kilometres per hour down to 30 kilometres per hour at a total of 111 areas.

In the past few years, the local authority has progressively been adding these zones to estates, where there is considered to be a high number of vulnerable road users.

It’s considered their needs are deemed to take precedence over those of motorists, with the ultimate goal to lower the incidence and severity of crashes.

Among the areas set to see speed limit cuts are the Hawthorns in Castletroy, Coolban Wood in Castleconnell, Ashleigh Wood in Castletroy, Elm Park, Shannon Vale, Mayorstone Drive and Weston Gardens.

They are also joined by Mungret Woods and Meadowvale, which is in Raheen.

