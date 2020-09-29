Seven patients with Covid-19 at University Hospital Limerick

THERE ARE seven patients being treated for Covid-19 at University Hospital Limerick, new figures show.

According to daily HSE data, UHL has the sixth highest number of Covid-19 patients, behind Tallaght, Connolly, St James', the Mater, and Beaumont Hospital, the latter two with 19 cases each.

UHL has 19 suspected cases, which is the highest of any hospital in the country.

The number of patients with Covid-19 in intensive care has dropped from three on Friday to one on Monday night. UHL had its first ICU Covid-19 case two weekends ago, and had the highest level on Friday since May 27.

There is one suspected case in ICU.

Limerick's daily increase in cases has stabilised in the past two weeks, with no more than six per day. On September 20 and September 23, there were zero cases.

As of September 26, there are 931 cases confirmed to date in Limerick.