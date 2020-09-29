Limerick development company makes key new appointment

LIMERICK Twenty Thirty, the public firm responsible for transforming swathes of the city, has announced Sinead Ryan as its new project manager.

Ms Ryan is a chartered quantity surveyor and professional member of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland and Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.

A graduate of Limerick Institute of Technology, with an Honours degree in Construction Economics. She has over 16 years’ experience of both private and public sector construction projects.

She as significant experience in the cost management and delivery of capital works projects across a range of sectors, including educational, healthcare, residential, commercial, retail and mixed-use developments. She also spent a number of years working in the insurance industry managing property claims.

A native of Dromin Athlacca Ms Ryan said: “I’m delighted to be involved in an organisation that is delivering projects that are going to be transformational for Limerick. The work already done and standards achieved with Gardens International has set a standard that is going to be replicated across other projects. It’s a really exciting time to be working with Limerick Twenty Thirty. To have an iconic development such as the Opera Site about to start at a time when things are so challenging economically is a huge advantage for Limerick now.”