Limerick Council takes powers from Cork authority on road delivery

LIMERICK Council’s status as the lead authority on the delivery of the €1bn M20 project has been copperfastened with the agreement of a deal.

At this month’s full council meeting, members were asked to approve a so-called section 85 agreement to deliver the Limerick to Cork motorway, which is set to proceed along the same route as the existing N20 road.

A final exact route for the massive project is set to be approved by mid-2021.

The section 85 agreement allows Limerick City and County Council to take over the functions of Cork City Council in relation to the delivery of the road in their specific area. It comes two years after a similar agreement was signed between Cork County Council, Cork City Council and Limerick’s local authority.

However, the extension of Cork’s city boundary has created a need for the agreement to be revisited.

Cork city councillors have already signed off on this, and members in Limerick did likewise this Monday.

In a letter to local representatives, Limerick Council chief executive Dr Pat Daly wrote: “The purpose of the agreement is to give Limerick City and County Council all the powers, duties and functions of Cork City Council in relation to the N/M20 Cork to Limerick road improvement scheme.”

“These powers, duties and functions will extend to the serving of the required notices, the entering into negotiations and agreements with affected landowners, the design, development and construction for the scheme. This agreement will also enable Limerick City and County Council to carry out the statutory functions of Cork City Council in connection with the preparation of the statutory documents for this scheme and the submission to An Bord Pleanala,” Dr Daly added.

These powers are limited only to the delivery of the road.

The matter was passed unanimously at the bi-monthly meeting at Limerick Racecourse.