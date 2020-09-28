Limerick Weather: Early morning rain and mild cloudy day ahead of us

AFTER a dry weekend with lots of sun, we will be waking up to a few hours of rain in Limerick this Monday.

Despite the wet conditions, temperatures will remain moderate and steady between 14 and 15 degrees throughout the day, with some sunshine present throughout the day, though it will be largely dull.

It will be mainly overcast in the afternoon and thereafter, with temperatures dipping to 11 degrees by midnight.

Across Munster, it will be a dull and damp start to tomorrow, Monday, with patchy rain and drizzle gradually clearing eastwards during the morning. The rest of the day will see some bright or sunny spells and scattered showers. Moderate to fresh southerly winds will veer westerly as the rain clears. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees.