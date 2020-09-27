Deaths in Limerick — September 27, 2020

THE DEATH has occurred of Joan Kiely (née Charman), Kileely, Limerick, late of Kileely and Sarsfield Barracks

Peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick. Beloved wife of the late Frank. Sadly missed by her sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, the extended Charman and Kiely families and friends.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday (September 30th) at 11am in St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand, for family and close friends. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

Please follow Government guidelines with regards to public gatherings and social distancing.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred of John (Jack) Glenny, Hollywood Park, Naas, Kildare / Rathkeale, Limerick.



Sadly missed by his loving wife Anne, daughters Elizabeth, Marion and Pauline, son John, daughter-in-law Michelle, sons-in-law Jon, Harry and Eamon, grandchildren Sarah, Danny, Harry, Rebecca and Katie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

"May He Rest In Peace"

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Michael Fahey, of Foyle, Lisnagry, Limerick and formerly of Knockavilla, Golden, Dan O’Connor Feeds and Nenagh Golf Club, passed away peacefully at home, after a short illness borne with great dignity, in the presence of his family, on 26th September, 2020. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Chris, sons Rob & Michael, daughters Nicola & Órla, daughters-in-law Lorraine & Dory, sons-in-law Eamon & Mike, grandchildren Seán, Sadhbh, Conor, Tadhg, Darragh, Éabha & Donnacha, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives & many friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam

Arriving at St Patrick’s Church, Ahane, for Requiem Mass at 11.30 am, on Tuesday, 29th Sept, followed by private cremation. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people.

For those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but cannot due to the current restrictions, we invite you to leave a personal message on the condolence section below.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.