BREAKING: 'We have absolutely no room for complacency' as Limerick records six new Covid-19 cases

ACTING chief medical officer, Dr Ronan Glynn has delivered a stark warning that the "situation will continue to deteriorate" if the public does not play its part in tackling the virus, as Limerick records just six new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

That is out of 430 new cases nationwide, one of the highest daily increases since May. There are now 34,990 confirmed cases in Ireland.

No new deaths were recorded associated with Covid-19, leaving the death toll at 1,802 nationally.

Dr Glynn has asked every household "to sit together this evening and make a plan to reduce the number of people you meet this week.

“We have absolutely no room for complacency. If every person, family, workplace and organisation does not play their part the situation will continue to deteriorate.

“For people who live in Donegal and Dublin remember Government advice is to work from home unless it is essential to attend in person. For people living in these and all other counties, assume that COVID-19 is circulating in your community and act accordingly.”

Of the 430 new cases in the past 24 hours, 212 cases are in Dublin, 54 in Cork, 23 in Donegal, 23 in Galway, 16 in Louth, 15 in Monaghan, 12 in Clare, 12 in Meath, 9 in Cavan, 8 in Roscommon, 7 in Wicklow, 6 in Limerick, 5 in Kildare, 5 in Tipperary with the remaining 23 cases in 9 counties.

The makeup of the new cases are 222 are men and 208 are women; 72% are under 45 years of age; 40% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case; 59 cases have been identified as community transmission.