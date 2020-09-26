Deaths in Limerick — September 26, 2020

THE DEATH has occurred of Margaret Kelly (née Burke), Moyross, Limerick City, Limerick. Margaret died peacefully in the UHL 26TH September 2020. Very deeply regretted by daughters Caroline, Sharon, Lorraine, Mary, Tracy, Susan, Theresa and Claire. Sons Robert, Stephen and Michael, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, brothers, sisters other relatives and friends.

Arriving to St Mary's Church, Athlunkard St., Monday 28th, for requiem Mass at 11.00am (family and close friends). Private burial for family afterwards.



Messages of sympathy may expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors.



In compliance with HSE Government guidelines Margaret's funeral will be for family and close friends only.

The death has occurred of Dan Hartigan, of 70 Castleview, Newcastle West, Limerick, late of Barnagh and Abbeyfeale, on 26th September 2020, peacefully at his residence surrounded by his family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary (née Murphy), sons Dan and Michael, daughters Maria and Denise, brother, sisters, grandchildren Meghan, Bryan, Robyn, Ethan, Keira, Sarah, Erin, Emma, Daniel, Michael (Jnr) and Connor, daughter-in-law Kathy, sons-in-law Johnny and Aidan, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

In accordance with government guidelines a private family funeral Mass will take place at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West, this Monday, 28th September, at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in Reilig Ide Naofa Abbeyfeale. For those who’d like to pay their respects, the funeral cortege will depart Dan’s residence on Monday at 10:30 on route to the church. Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Riedy’s Undertakers. Messages of condolence can be offered by clicking on the link below. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Milford Hospice and the Irish Cancer Society. House private please.

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Gilligan, Peter Cell House, Limerick City, Limerick. Joe died peacefully at Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home, Newport.

Son of the late Willie and Josie (née Doyle). Joe was born 15th July 1921 and was an active lifetime member of St. John’s Scouts and St. Mary’s Parish. Brother of the late Sean, Billy, Gerard and Mary Gilligan Sheahan, Chicago and Bridie Gilligan Dawson, Dublin.

Very deeply regretted by his sister Terry Gilligan Kelly and Jimmy Kelly of Connecticut and Cratloe and Helen Torpy of Chicago, sister-in-law Sally Gilligan, Chicago, brother-in-law Con Dawson, Dublin, and the entire extended Dawson family in Dublin especially Mary who has been invaluable this past year.

Many beloved nieces and nephews in America and friends and relatives in Ireland, especially Gregg and Veronica Clancy, Michael (Mickey Mac) McNamara, Kitty and Noel Newman and his lifelong friends of St. John’s Scouts and St. John’s Bingo Pavilion.

Requiem Mass will take place on Monday (Sept. 28th) in St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street at 1pm and will be streamed live (Link to Follow)

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery.

In compliance with current guidelines, the funeral will be restricted to family members and close friends only.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Donnelly, Caherline, Limerick. James (Jimmy) Donnelly, late of Caherline Co. Limerick, Weston, Flood Street and Shannon Furniture, died, suddenly, at home, on the 26th September 2020. Deeply regretted by his wife Irene, son Seamus and daughter in law Tina, daughter Jennifer and son in law Seamus, granddaughters Jaelyn and Tia, grandsons James and Aidan and great-grandchildren, sister Celine, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, all other relatives and friends.

Arriving to St John's Cathedal, Tuesday 29th September, for requiem Mass at 11am (family and close friends) with burial afterwards in Mt St Oliver Cemetery (family and close friends). Messages of Sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross Funeral Directors. In compliance with HSE Government guidelines Jimmy's funeral will be for family and close friends only. House private, please. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.