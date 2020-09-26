BREAKING: Five further Covid-19 deaths and 248 new cases in Ireland

THERE have been five further deaths and 248 new Covid-19 cases in Ireland over the past 24 hours.

This is one of the highest single day increase in deaths in recent months. A total of 1,802 patients have died from Covid-19, according to the Department of Health.

There is now a total of 34,560 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the new cases, 104 are in Dublin, 37 in Donegal, 36 in Cork, 8 in Kildare, 8 in Westmeath, 6 in Kilkenny, 6 in Laois, 6 in Offaly, 5 in Longford, 5 in Monaghan, 5 in Wexford, and the remaining 22 cases are in 11 other counties.

The number of new cases, if any, has not yet been published for Limerick.

There were zero cases on two occasions in the past week; on September 20 and September 23.

Of the cases notified today, 132 are men and 115 are women; 67% are under 45 years of age; 36% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case; 36 cases have been identified as community transmission.



