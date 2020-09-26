Limerick Weather: Dry and sunny...but bring a jumper

SATURDAY may be steering clear of the rain with long spells of sunny skies, but temperatures to near freezing temperatures over night this weekend.

Maximum temperatures in Limerick will be 14 degrees between 3pm and 4pm amid clear skies, but will dip to as low as five degrees by midnight.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, between 4am and 7am, lowest temperatures will be one degrees. It will remain dry and sunny for the majority of the weekend.

Across Munster, any mist or frost will clear early Saturday to leave a dry day with spells of autumn sunshine. Fresh in northerly breezes with highest temperatures ranging 12 to 14 degrees Celsius.