Two new Covid-19 deaths in Limerick, first since July

TWO patients with Covid-19 have died in Limerick in recent weeks, the first fatalities associated with the disease since July, according to new figures published by the Central Statistics Office.

To date, there are a total of 28 Covid-related patient deaths in Limerick, of more than 916 confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared in March this year.

The deaths come weeks after a surge in new cases in the region, in addition to the first intensive care admissions since August 10.

The CSO data suggests that two deaths occurred in or around the week of September 18—the first since the week of July 24.

The median age of the 28 deaths is 80, and the median age of the first 903 cases is 40, five years younger than the national average. The youngest median age is in Galway at 37.

Of the first 1,792 deaths in Ireland, 246 are "probable" deaths. This means that they are still awaiting validation, and can later be reclassified as confirmed deaths or denotified.

The week of September 4 saw 64 new cases in Limerick, the fifth highest weekly increase and the highest since the week of April 10. The highest weekly increase was the week of March 20.

Elsewhere in the Mid-West, there have been 40 deaths in Clare, and 19 deaths in Tipperary.