Limerick council plans to sell lands adjacent to port

LIMERICK City and County Council is to sell eight acres of land near Foynes Port for almost €200,000.

Members of the Adare / Rathkeale Municipal District have endorsed the proposed sale of the greenfield site at Corgrig, Foynes to ArgoSea services limited for €185,000.

The site, which is located just off N69 and is adjacent to the port, was acquired by the local authority in 1999.

However, it is no longer required by the council and the process to dispose of the lands began more than a year ago.

In a report to councillors, council officials say a number of bids were made after the sale was advertised and that the agreed sale price is above the guide price of €175,000.

No conditions have been attached to the sale and it’s understood the company plans to use the site to provide commercial storage facilities.

The proposed sale of the site will now come before a full meeting of Limerick City and County Council later this month.