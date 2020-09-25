Deaths in Limerick — September 25, 2020

THE DEATH has occurred of Sean White, Meenoline South, Templeglantine, Co. Limerick who passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 24th 2020 in the presence of his family. Sean, predeceased by his grand-daughter Amy, brother Jim, sisters Mai and Catherine, is very sadly missed by his loving wife Eileen, sons Thomas and Patrick, daughters Catherine Downes and Sarah Tierney, grandchildren, great-grand-daughter, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brothers Paddy and Tom, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

A Private Family Funeral will take place for immediate family due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings.

House private please.

For those who would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a guard of honour the funeral cortege will depart Sean’s home on Monday at 10.00 a.m. and travel via Meenoline on route to The Church of The Most Holy Trinity Templeglantine to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m.

Requiem Mass will then be live streamed on the following link:

Templeglantine, Tournafulla & Mouncollins Parishes Facebook page.

Following Requiem Mass Sean will be laid to rest in the adjoining Reilig na Tríonóide. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book at the bottom of this page or send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post C/O Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick.

You may also send your condolences by email to: harnettsfuneralhome@gmail.com

The family intends to hold a Memorial Mass to celebrate Sean’s life at a later date.

The death has occurred of Sheila Stack, of Kinsale, Cork / Glin, Limerick, on September 24th 2020 peacefully at Kinsale Community Hospital and in the presence of her loving daughter and granddaughter. Sheila, beloved wife of the late Thomas and loving mother of Maria (O'Mahony), Kinsale and Tony (New York) and adored Nana to Saoirse. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Julia, brothers John, Thomas, Mickey and Seamus.

Sadly missed by her loving family Maria, Tony, Saoirse, companion Jotty, son-in-law John, sisters Kathleen and Margaret, brother Richard, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbours.

In an effort to follow Government and HSE guidelines, Sheila's Funeral will be private. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time. Condolences can be left on the 'condolence' link below.

Sheila's Funeral Cortège will be leaving her daughter's residence in Kinsale at 10am on Saturday morning, on route to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin, Co. Limerick, for a family Requiem Mass at 2pm, funeral afterwards to Kilnaughtin Cemetery, Tarbert, Co. Kerry.

The death has occurred of Margaret Coughlan (née Barry), Donoughmore Crescent, Kincora Park, Limerick City, Limerick, formerly of Clarina Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, on 24th September 2020, peacefully at home. Beloved wife of Michael, dearly loved mother of Edward, Michael Richard, Barry, Margaret, Noreen, James and Christopher. Sister of the late Helen, Geraldine, John and Gerard. Sadly missed by her daughter-in-law Valerie, sisters Pauline, Mary, Anne and Joan, brothers Christy and Patrick, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass on Monday, 28th September 2020, for family and close friends, in the Holy Family Church, Southill, at 12 noon, followed by Cremation Service in Shannon Crematorium at 2pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

In line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings, please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Thompson Funeral Directors, Thomas Street, Limerick.