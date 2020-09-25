'Every chance other areas will have to move to Level 3' as Limerick sees six new Covid-19 cases

THE ACTING chief medical officer has said that there is "every chance that other areas will have to move to level 3" restrictions, as Limerick records six new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

This brings the total tally of confirmed cases to more than 910 in Limerick.

Nationally, there have been 326 new cases and no fatalities in the past 24 hours. To date, there have been 1,797 deaths associated with Covid-19 and 34,315 cases in Ireland.

A total of 152 cases are in Dublin, 32 in Cork, 22 in Donegal, 21 in Galway, 15 in Meath, 11 in Kildare, nine in Kerry, eight in Louth, eight in Westmeath, six in Limerick, six in Mayo, six in Tipperary and five in Wexford, with the remaining 25 cases in eight counties.

Of the new cases, 162 are men and 152 are women; 69% are under 45; 33% are associated with outbreaks or are close contacts; and 49 cases are community transmission.

Dr Ronan Glynn said: “Today I am asking people everywhere but particularly in Donegal and Dublin to pay special attention to the public health advice.

“I ask every individual to take personal responsibility to prioritise who you need to see, limit the size of your social network and reduce your social contacts over the coming days and weeks.

“Because while there is every chance that other areas will have to move to level 3, there is nothing inevitable about it. We have seen previously how people working together can turn the tide on this virus and bring increasing trajectories back under control.

“Know how valuable your individual actions are. Your choices and your actions are part of how we will succeed.”