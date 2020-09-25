Pyrite remediation scheme to include Limerick

THE pyrite remediation scheme has been extended to cover the administrative area of Limerick City and County Council.

The move will see homeowners of dwellings with significant damage attributable to pyritic heave in Limerick eligible to apply for remediation works under the Pyrite Remediation Scheme.

The news was announced by Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD this Friday.

Previously, only the owners of dwellings located within the counties of Kildare, Meath or Offaly or the administrative areas of Fingal County Council, Dublin City Council, Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown or South Dublin were eligible to apply for remediation works under the scheme.

A total of €20m was provided under Budget 2020 to cover the implementation of the pyrite remediation scheme. This will bring to approximately €150m the total funding provided under the scheme since 2014.

The latest figures available indicate that up to 2,800 applications have been received under the Pyrite Remediation Scheme. Of these, 2,000 dwellings have been remediated under the scheme at an average cost of approximately €70,000 per dwelling.

Commenting as he visited the 2000th home to be remediated under the scheme in Balbriggan Co Dublin, Minister O’Brien said, “I am very glad to extend the pyrite remediation scheme to the people of Limerick and I fully intend on ensuring that ultimately all eligible homeowners of dwellings affected by significant damage attributable to pyritic heave can have their homes remediated under the scheme,” he concluded.