Limerick Weather: Feeling fresh!

TODAY will be fresh and breezy with sunny spells and scattered showers. The showers will become isolated later in the day. Becoming cloudier by evening with the chance of some rain before dark. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in fresh northwest breezes.

Overview: Staying fairly cool and changeable but with good autumn sunshine at times.

Tonight: Outbreaks of rain will affect parts of Munster with lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees.