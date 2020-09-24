BREAKING: Six further confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick

A FUTHER six confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Limerick.

In its daily update, the Department of Health says 324 additional confirmed cases have been reported across the country.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 3 people with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

It was confirmed this Thursday evening that the Cabinet has decided to move Donegal to level three restrictions.

Nphet is said to be worried about the ongoing rise in cases of Covid-19 in the county, with 30 recorded yesterday and 42 recorded this Thursday.

The move means that Donegal joins Dublin in being upgraded in the Government's five-level framework.

As part of the restrictions pubs and restaurants close to indoor dining. People in Donegal also face restrictions on their household visitors, gathering sizes and sporting events.

Meanwhile, of the cases notified in Ireland today;

· 167 cases are in Dublin, 42 in Donegal, 34 in Cork, 13 in Monahan, 12 in Kildare, 8 in Cavan, 6 in Limerick, 6 in Meath, 6 in Roscommon and 5 in Wicklow, with the remaining 25 cases in 11 counties

. 169 are men / 155 are women

· 64% are under 45 years of age

· 52% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

· 81 cases have been identified as community transmission

· There has now been a total of 1,797 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland and a total of 33,994 confirmed cases of the disease in Ireland.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Public health doctors are coming across more cases arising from people who are close contacts of confirmed cases and are not restricting the movements.

“Remember that Covod-19 is highly contagious and you can be infectious without symptoms. If you are a close contact of a confirmed case please follow the guidelines on hse.ie and restrict your movements for 14 days – do not go to school or work, do not have visitors to your home, do not go to the shop or pharmacy unless it is absolutely necessary.”

“Please avail of a test when it is offered. Last week 1 in 10 close contacts who had a test were found to be positive – many of them had no symptoms.”