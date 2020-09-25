Limerick man accused of threatening potential witness acquitted by jury

A JURY has acquitted a Limerick man of threatening or intimidating a potential witness with the intention of “messing up” a trial involving his brother.

Damien Collopy, 30, of St Munchin’s Street, appeared at Limerick Circuit Court, charged with threatening 56-year-old William Moran with the intention of obstructing the course of justice, in Limerick city on November 9, 2015.

The witness alleged in direct evidence that Mr Collopy “pulled up” beside him while he was driving on the Dublin Road, after which he allegedly threatened him.

Mr Moran told the court that Mr Collopy said to him that he was “not going to get off with what you have done to my family. If you don’t drop the charges, you will face the consequences”.

The court heard that Mr Moran had previously made a statement to gardai in relation to an incident involving the accused’s brother, Vincent Collopy, in June 2010.

Mr Moran said that he was driving a silver transporter van to Dublin Road, via Garryowen, and was in the area of St Patrick’s national school where he saw the accused, on the right hand side of the road, in the driver’s seat of a white BMW with a female passenger.

He said his window was down and was “roaring and shouting” at him. The court heard that when he stopped the van at traffic lights, Mr Collopy allegedly “pulled up” beside him and made threats to him.

Mr Moran then went to Henry Street garda station to make a statement.

Gardai presented CCTV footage of the white BMW in the area at the time of the alleged incident, but “there was no recording of what was said”.

In cross-examination, Anthony Sammon SC, defending, put it to the witness that Mr Collopy “did not utter” the words that Mr Moran alleged.

Mr Sammon said that in his original statement, Mr Moran had said “getting away”, but in direct evidence he had said “getting off”. Mr Moran said that it was a “figure of speech”. Mr Sammon said that he had some difficulty with the “trigonometry” of the positions of the vehicles on the road.

The court heard that the accused was allegedly “sneering” at Mr Moran when they both encountered each other later that day on Childers Road. Mr Sammon said “it’s nonsense that the sneering was consistent of what was said earlier that day”.

John O’Sullivan BL, prosecuting, instructed by State solicitor Padraig Mawe, said that “getting away” and “getting off” were “the same thing really”, and that this “doesn’t indicate that [Mr Moran] is a liar”.

He said that the alleged threat was made “with the intention of messing up the trial”.

He said that Mr Moran was a “reliable and consistent witness”.

Mr Sammon said that Mr Moran was not a reliable and consistent witness because when asked to repeat what the accused had said, there was “nothing about suffering the consequences”. He said they would have been “crucial words in terms of an operative threat or menace being made”.

He said that siding with Mr Moran’s evidence would be a “leap into the dark and into the bog of uncertainty”.

Judge Sean O Donnabhain told the jury: “If you have any reasonable doubt, there is only one outcome—you must acquit. The jury found Mr Collopy not guilty after 40 minutes of deliberations.