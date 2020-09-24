Louise Loves: ‘Special’ call on public to support ‘Can’t Stop Now’ - Louise Cantillon

Special Olympics Ireland is asking the public to lend their support and help raise half a million Euros in vital funding for its athletes across Ireland.

Due to the pandemic, Special Olympics Ireland like so many other charities, have had to cancel their face-to-face cash Collection Day that takes place in April each year.

The new ‘Can’t Stop Now’ Appeal focuses on digital and text donations and for the very first time, you can donate to Special Olympics through the Revolut App.

Helping to launch the campaign is Special Olympics Ireland ambassador, Colin Farrell. He commented: “I am delighted to help launch this campaign for Special Olympics Ireland. COVID-19 has resulted in Special Olympics Ireland missing out on a significant part of its vital fundraising efforts, like so many other charities across the globe.

“It’s so important that we get the public on board to raise much needed funds for these inspirational children and adults, for whom, sports clubs are a social and health lifeline.”

Special Olympics Ireland supports over 8,000 children and adults with an intellectual disability across the island of Ireland. Throughout the pandemic, the charity has been working tirelessly to find creative ways to reach out to athletes to ensure they remain physically, mentally, and emotionally fit during these challenging times. Their recent ‘Together at Home’ programme aims to keep athletes fit and healthy at home.

Special Olympics athletes have come so far, many have overcome the things they were told they can’t do like make friends, swim, ride a bike, go to university, get a job, get a gold medal for Ireland and much, much more. The only thing they can’t do is Stop!

With our help, 8,000 children and adults with an intellectual disability across the island of Ireland will get back to the pool, pitch, and court. They will meet their friends again. Through sport, they will learn new skills again gaining confidence and show the world what they can do again.

The Can’t Stop Now Appeal has been created by a unique pro bono collective called Good Brains for Good Brands, which was set up off the back of the pandemic, bringing the skillsets of industry professionals from various backgrounds together to support charities and organisations who were in much need of help due to lack of funding.

Couples wanted for “Irish Wedding’ Documentary!

ATOM FILMS are in production of a new feature documentary, The Irish Wedding.

On Saturday I spoke with documentary director Alex Fagen, who hopes to capture a unique portrait of Ireland through the wedding speech especially now that Irish Weddings as we know them have changed and adapted to a new – Covid adherent -norm!

Alex aims to discover what makes the Irish wedding speech so particularly unique?

The team at Atom films are actively looking for couples that are getting married in the next six months to feature in the Documentary.



Couples that may be interested in taking part can contact the documentary producer: aileen@atomfilms.ie