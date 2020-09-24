Limerick hurler backs school jersey day for Dáithí

PUPILS in schools across the county are being asked to leave their uniforms at home and wear their favourite jerseys this Friday, September 25.

It is part of the Rise4Dáithí campaign in support of Dáithí Lawless, aged 10, who was involved in a road accident last April.

Organisers’ aims are to get Dáithí home for Christmas which requires his home to be altered to accommodate him and suitable transport to take him up and down to Dún Laoghaire for his long road of rehab. To date the incredible amount of €57,000 has been donated through a Go Fund Me page.

Kilmallock star forward Oisin O’Reilly isn’t just going to wear a jersey, he has donated a prized one – his Limerick Fenway Cup jersey from 2018.

“I decided to get involved with the campaign as I got to know Dáithí while I was volunteering in Martinstown school to get experience as an SNA and I just wanted to do something to help Dáithí and his family.

“He is an energetic, friendly, kind and caring kid and he and his family deserve any help people can give them. I just really wanted to help. I was thinking about it and the raffle for the jersey seemed a good idea to me,” said Oisin.

The lightning fast forward said it is a special jersey from a very special time.

“I am happy to part with it to try help get Dáithí for home Christmas. Everyone deserves to be at home surrounded by family for Christmas. Dáithí should be home waiting for Santa and if I can help I just felt I should,” said Oisin.

He did the raffle using the Lotto numbers 1 to 47 at €30 a ticket.

“It was ran off really quick as the jersey was wanted by everyone. The numbers were all taken within a couple of hours! All the money was collected to a total of €1,410,” said Oisin, who will round it up himself to €1,500 for the Rise4Dáithí campaign.

Jack O’Shea, chairman, said the jersey day has had fantastic support with schools contacting the committee to take part as “kids of Dáithí’s age are so anxious to do something for Dáithí themselves”.

As well as the jersey day this Friday the committee have a number of other fundraisers.

“We have a duck race scheduled for Saturday, September 26 on the River Loobagh in Kilmallock. The draw for a duck will be a Facebook Live event in itself on the Thursday before the race. We have a drive-in bingo scheduled for Sunday, September 27 at the Staker Wallace Complex, and we have a golf classic scheduled for October 9 in Ballyneety Golf Club. Details of all these events are on our Facebook page,” said Jack.