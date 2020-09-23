Man being questioned about Limerick shooting remains in custody

GARDAI are continuing to question a man who was arrested earlier this week in connection with a shooting that occurred in Limerick city over the summer.

A man in his 40s suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body in an incident which occurred at Long Pavement, Moyross, on June 11.

Emergency were alerted and the injured man was subsequently discovered in a car which was stopped at Castle Street, near King John’s Castle.

Detectives investigating the shooting arrested a man on Monday.

The suspect, whose aged in his 40s, is being questioned t Henry Street garda station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

Subject to court orders, he can be detained without charge for up to seven days.