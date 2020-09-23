Man being questioned about Limerick shooting remains in custody
GARDAI are continuing to question a man who was arrested earlier this week in connection with a shooting that occurred in Limerick city over the summer.
A man in his 40s suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body in an incident which occurred at Long Pavement, Moyross, on June 11.
Emergency were alerted and the injured man was subsequently discovered in a car which was stopped at Castle Street, near King John’s Castle.
Detectives investigating the shooting arrested a man on Monday.
The suspect, whose aged in his 40s, is being questioned t Henry Street garda station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.
Subject to court orders, he can be detained without charge for up to seven days.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on