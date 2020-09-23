Limerick Property Watch: Your new holiday home by the sea

Rooney Auctioneers are delighted to present this bright, spacious, modern, turn key, four bedroomed property in the popular seaside town of Kilkee.

This beautifully presented property is excellently located being within a short stroll to all local amenities of Kilkee town and to the beautiful Kilkee beach. The spacious accommodation consists of a spacious, bright open plan kitchen/dining/livingroom with patio doors off to rear patio and garden.

There are four large double bedrooms and two bathrooms. No 1 Suan na Mara was completed and beautifully decorated two years ago resulting in a bright, modern, fresh property. Front driveway, side access, rear patio and garden with steeltech shed to rear with ample storage.

The property is in turn key condition and viewing is highly recommended.

Features

*Excellent condition

*Within easy distance to all local amenities

*Short stroll to Kilkee beach

*Turn key condition

*Modern, bright property

AT A GLANCE

Location: 1 Suan Na Mara, Milltown Road, Kilkee

Description: Four bedroom, semi-detached house

Price: €225,000

Seller: Rooney Auctioneers

Contact: Lisa Kearney 061 413511