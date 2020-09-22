'The most charming man': Tributes paid to Limerick restauranteur

THERE is immense sadness in Limerick following the passing of local Italian restaurateur Alfredo Coppola.

The popular businessman, who founded La Piccola Italia in O’Connell Street, died following a short illness last night.

The family confirmed the sad news in a Facebook post this morning.

Anna, Claudia, Simona, Bruno, Stefano and the extended family described him as “a wonderful husband, father, brother and friend.”

“He was always up for a laugh and joke and lived for the restaurant and all his loyal customers,” they added.

In a separate Twitter message, La Cucina proprietor Bruno Coppola added: “Our hearts are broken. We miss you terribly Alfie.”

City businesswoman Helen O’Donnell, who runs the Hunt Museum cafe said: “They are probably the longest standing Italian restaurant in the city. It’s a sad time for the family obviously, but also the Italian community. As you know, Italian communities and families are very close knit. It’s sad for the whole Italian community in Limerick at a time when it’s very difficult to grieve and have normal funerals.”

Last night we lost our beloved Alfredo. A wonderful husband, father, brother and friend. He was always up for a laugh... Posted by La Piccola Italia Limerick on Tuesday, 22 September 2020

She described Alfredo as “just a charming gentleman”.

“He will be remembered for the most delicious Italian food firstly! The lovely thing about La Piccola is they’ve stayed in the same premises, they’ve been so consistent. It’s like going into a traditional Italian home to eat. I’d meet Alfredo him in Musgrave’s and various wholesalers, and he was the most charming man. It’s a really sad day for his family, his community and the city,” she concluded.

Our hearts are broken



We miss you terribly Alfie♥️ pic.twitter.com/SXcas9IssL — La Cucina (@italianfoodie) September 22, 2020

May he rest in peace.