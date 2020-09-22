A Limerick coffee morning with a difference!

THE metropolitan district leader Sarah Kiely is to host a coffee morning with a difference later this week.

From 9.30am to 1.30pm this Thursday in the car park at Queen of Peace Church at the Roxboro Road, a drive-thru coffee morning fundraiser for Milford Hospice will take place.

Typically, the cancer care charity would have up to 300 fundraising events for their services. But due to the devastating events of this year, just 30 have been arranged so far.

This sparked the idea for the unique coffee morning, which will see a marquee being set up in the car park, with two teams of volunteers socially distanced.

If you want to take part, you’re welcome to bring a chair and sit in the green area by the church.

See hospicecoffeemorning.ie/news/