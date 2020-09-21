BREAKING: Less than five new Covid cases in Limerick for second day in a row

THERE have been less than five new cases reported in Limerick for the second day in a row.

As of midnight Sunday, September 20, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified of 188 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

76 cases are in Dublin, 25 in Cork, 21 in Donegal, 16 in Kildare, 13 in Galway, 7 in Roscommon and 7 in Waterford, with the remaining 23 cases spread across 12 counties.

There is now a total of 33,121 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

There have been no new deaths reported to the HPSC today. There has now been a total of 1,792 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today: 96 are men / 90 are women; 71% are under 45 years of age; 36% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case; 19 cases have been identified as community transmission

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: "The spirit of the response to Covid-19 since the outset of this pandemic has been solidarity and cooperation. While this pandemic is a uniquely challenging time for everyone, we can and will support one another in getting through this.

"Encourage your family and friends to heed the public health advice. Now more than ever, we need to work collectively. Our individual actions count on a population level.

"Every one of us doing our bit in our daily lives - halving our social contacts, working from home, keeping our distance, wearing a face covering, washing our hands - matters a great deal. These small, positive steps taken together amount to our best and strongest defence against the virus."

The Covid-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.