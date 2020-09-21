BREAKING: Man arrested in connection with shooting in Limerick

GARDAI have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that occurred in Limerick city earlier this summer.

A man in his 40s suffered a gunshot wound during at Long Pavement, Moyross, on June 11.

Emergency services discovered the man in a car on Castle Street, after which he was taken to University Hospital Limerick where his condition was described as stable.

Detective gardai at Henry Street have arrested a man, aged in his 40s, in relation this shooting this Monday.

He is currently detained at Henry Street garda station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.