BREAKING: Man arrested in connection with shooting in Limerick
GARDAI have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that occurred in Limerick city earlier this summer.
A man in his 40s suffered a gunshot wound during at Long Pavement, Moyross, on June 11.
Emergency services discovered the man in a car on Castle Street, after which he was taken to University Hospital Limerick where his condition was described as stable.
Detective gardai at Henry Street have arrested a man, aged in his 40s, in relation this shooting this Monday.
He is currently detained at Henry Street garda station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.
