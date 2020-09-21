Five Limerick hubs secure funding to reopen post-Covid

Five hubs across Limerick have received funding to support their reopening in compliance with public health guidelines as the economy recovers from the impact of Covid-19.

The investment has been announced by the Department of Rural and Community Development as part of the Atlantic Economic Corridor Enterprise Hub Network project.

The Limerick hubs which will receive support are Broadford Enterprise Centre, Bruree Foods Ltd, Engine Hub, Kantoher and Rathkeale Enterprise Centre.

The Western Development Commission, working with Melissa Buckley, the Atlantic Economic Corridor officer in Limerick managed the delivery of the scheme on behalf of the Department or Rural and Community Development.

A total of €300,000 has been allocated to 65 digital hubs across the country including Enterprise, R & D, Coworking, Scaling and Community hubs across the Atlantic Economic Corridor which stretches from Donegal to Kerry.

Funding has been provided to help the hubs implement social distancing guidelines, purchase necessary safety equipment, online meeting equipment and support marketing of the hub network.

Dr Pat Daly, Chief Executive of Limerick City and County Council has welcomed the funding announcement. “The investment in these enterprise hubs in Limerick and along the western seaboard is a crucial piece of infrastructure to aid balanced regional development. Connectivity allows people to work from anywhere while being in contact with their customers and potential customers,” he said.

“We need to provide the infrastructure to allow people to remote work and develop community enterprises. These will help to reinvigorate rural communities while supporting rural businesses and helping us all to live our lives in a more sustainable manner. These hubs can become the life blood for areas that are in danger of decline. They can also help to build communities between like-minded people who can work together to create sustainable economic opportunities for themselves and their localities,” he added.

The Atlantic Economic Corridor Hub Network Project will soon launch an online booking system for all digital hubs in the region alongside a new marketing campaign to help drive awareness and increase use across County Limerick.