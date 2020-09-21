Limerick Property Watch: Touch down in Lansdowne Park

Announcing to the market a beautifully presented three bedroom semi- detached residence standing on a prominent and substantial corner site offering enormous potential to develop and extend.

This charming home is located in a leafy, hugely popular and established area offering peaceful and tranquil living, yet positioned immediately adjacent to a range of amenities including excellent quality primary and secondary schools, LIT Gaelic Grounds, Thomond Park, Jetland Shopping Centre, church, Limerick Lawn Tennis Club together with renowned local hotels and restaurants.

This very classy property is overlooking a green area and is ideal for those in search of a home that oozes location location location. Just 15 minutes walk from the city centre. Public transport nearby. Garage. Walled in front and rear gardens. Inspection is very highly recommended.

AT A GLANCE

Location: 44 Lansdowne Park, Ennis Road

Description: Three bedroom, semi-detached house

Price: €335,000

Seller: GVM Auctioneers

Contact: John O’Connell on 087 6470746