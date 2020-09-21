Female artists to begin revolutionising training programme at Limerick School of Art and Design

More than 20 Irish female artists are to take part in a revolutionising training programme at Limerick School of Art and Design which will pave the way for other emerging female artists across Europe.

From Wednesday, the creative practitioners and artists will begin the specially designed training courses aimed at fostering their competencies and confidence across areas such as financial tracking and management, marketing and PR.

The pilot European programme has been developed as part of the €3 million Creative Europe's Wom@rts program.

The programme, which has been developed through a partnership between LSAD Fine Art Department and Limerick Printmakers, will then be rolled out to support young female artists across seven countries.

“More than ever before, with the shadow of Covid-19 overhead, it’s vital for young artists to be supported in learning new strategies and skills to thrive and flourish in this time of uncertainty. We are privileged to play such an important part in this European initiative that has already enabled artists from all over Ireland to complete residencies in France and Spain, and have their work seen in Croatia and Slovenia,” said Dr Tracy Fahey, project leader and Head of the Department of Fine Art at LSAD.

Jess Tobin, training programme coordinator says the programme introduces the participants to an extensive group of experts allowing them to develop skills and expertise they might not otherwise have access to.

“It is about bringing together an impressive selection of experts from diverse fields such as occupational psychology, arts marketing, branding, financial management, professional writing, and photography which will foster participants’ competencies and confidence across areas such as financial tracking and management, marketing & PR. The training program will also include panel discussions with prominent figures from arts and culture,” she said.

Artistic Director, Fiona Quill of LIT, is similarly excited about the programme.

“We are passionate about assisting the professional practice of these young artists and widening their access to art networks across Europe through their enrolment on a digital platform of international artists in France, Spain, Italy, Slovenia, Finland and Croatia. We’re delighted that Jess Tobin has developed a blended learning approach to maximise participation.”

The LIT Wom@rts Training Programme commences on September 23 and runs until November 2020. Ihas been co-funded by Creative Europe through the European Commission, and LIT.