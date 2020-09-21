Limerick Weather: Last day of the fine spell

A foggy start in many areas but sunny spells are expected to develop during the day, say Met Eireann.

However, mist and low cloud may be slow to clear in parts. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in mostly light southwesterly breezes.

Tuesday is set to be an unsettled day as a band of persistent rain will move into western areas in the afternoon, spreading eastwards during the day and clearing to showers in the west in the evening.