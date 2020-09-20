BREAKING: Less than five Covid cases in Limerick; 396 reported nationally

THERE have been less than five confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported in Limerick this Sunday evening.

As of midnight Saturday, September 19, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified of 396 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

241 cases are in Dublin, 36 in Cork, 19 in Donegal, 12 in Galway, 11 in Meath, 11 in Kildare, 9 in Monaghan, 7 in Louth, 6 in Clare, 6 in Offaly, 6 in Waterford and 5 in Wicklow, with the remaining 27 cases spread across 11 counties. There is now a total of 32,933 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

There have been no new deaths reported to the HPSC today. There has now been a total of 1,792 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today: 172 are men / 224 are women; 70% are under 45 years of age; 26% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case; and 58 cases have been identified as community transmission

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said the cases they are reporting today were seeded in the last week.

"This virus spreads from person to person. We now have a collective task across the country to break the chains of transmission and stop this virus from spreading further.

"Plan to see half the number of people this week that you saw last week. When you do meet, do so safely – keep your distance, wear a face covering if appropriate and wash your hands.

"Every individual action we take to interrupt the transmission of this disease keeps ourselves and our families safe."

The Covid-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.