Limerick weather: Another dry day with bright spells

OVERNIGHT mist and fog will again clear this morning to deliver another dry day with bright spells.

Highest temperatures locally will range from 18 to 21 degrees celsius, in light to moderate easterly breezes.

Sunday night will be dry and mostly clear with patches of mist and fog developing in light southerly or variable breezes. Lowest temperatures of between seven and 11 degrees.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

It will remain settled for Monday, but the weather will remain changeable from Tuesday onwards with cooler conditions with rain and showers.

