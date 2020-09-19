LIMERICK Fine Gael TD Patrick O’Donovan has again asked Limerick people to exercise extreme caution to help in the fight of COVID-19.

It comes less than twenty four hours after Dublin entered phase three of the government’s plan, putting the capital on effective lockdown. Locally, there are five new confirmed cases of the disease.

And Mr O’Donovan, a Minister of State at the Office of Public works said: “all Limerick people must do everything we can to help prevent our County slipping backwards.”

“The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has again raised concerns about Limerick and other counties with worrying rates. We have to listen to what we are being told by them especially in the next few days. We must continue to wash our hands, we must reduce our social contacts as Dr Ronan Glynn has asked and we must keep our distance from those around us.”

The Co Limerick TD warned the virus is still spreading among all age groups and social backgrounds.

“The number of hospitalisations is increasing and if we don’t listen to advice our system will not be able to look after those that need help. We are at a very important cross roads. The only group of people that can make sure Limerick does not slip backwards, are Limerick people,” he said.

“I am appealing to people to follow the Nphet advice in the time ahead. We can reduce the levels of infection once again but we can only do it by working together.”