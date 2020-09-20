Warning over recent thefts of catalytic converters

GARDAI are of a recent spike in the theft of catalytic converters.

Car-owners are being encouraged to take measures to prevent such incidents if they own cars which are fitted with a catalytic converter.

“Park your car in a garage if you can or at the very least bring it into your driveway. As the car needs to be jacked up so the thief can have access to the catalytic converter you should park as close as possible to a wall to make it more difficult to raise the car,” said Sgt Ber Leetch.

Alarms should be fitted and, where possible, cars should be parked in a well-lit, well populated space. It is also recommended that a unique marker, such as an Eircode be engraved in the converter.