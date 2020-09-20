Award-winning Limerick butcher to create new jobs with expansion

This time last year, James Whelan Butchers was delighted to announce the opening of a brand new shop at the Jetland Shopping Centre in the state-of-the art Dunnes Stores Food Hall.

The multi-award winning, fifth generation, James Whelan Butchers, were part of a major redevelopment, where the new food hall saw some of Ireland's artisan food brands come together under one roof, creating a world class destination shopping experience.

Due to the phenomenal success since opening in Jetland, James Whelan Butchers is now looking to expand their team and are seeking butchers of all grades - from those interested in beginning a career in butchery right through to experienced butchers.

The key requirement for all applicants is to have a passion for great food, as this is at the heart of everything James Whelan Butchers do.

Commenting on the job announcement, Pat Whelan said: "James Whelan Butchers is passionate about great food, but more than that we are passionate about our people. We are delighted to create more jobs in Limerick and excited to expand our team. We’re looking for people who share our passion for creating great food, people who will invest as much in us, as we will in them.”

The James Whelan Butchers team is passionate about providing a world class service and are always looking for new ways to help their customers.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the business implemented an online next day ‘Local Delivery Service’ to help their customers who for whatever reason can’t shop in store at present, not miss out on their favourite artisan produce.

To find out more, email careers@jwb.ie or visit jameswhelanbutchers.com.