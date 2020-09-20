Limerick college prepares to welcome almost 1,000 students

MARY Immaculate College is preparing to welcome almost 1,000 new students to its Limerick and Thurles campuses.

Director of Student Life at MIC, Dr Geraldine Brosnan and President of MISU (MIC's Student's Union), Aisling Cusack outline what new students can expect from Orientation 2020, which starts on September 21.

“Orientation is all about helping students to prepare for college life and aims to make the transition to third-level as easy as possible for new students.

“It gives students a chance to learn about what to expect in their first year at college, as well as providing information on academic and personal supports.

“Most importantly, Orientation gives new students a chance to meet new friends and establish meaningful connections with the college and its processes,” Geraldine said.

The major difference between this year and previous years is that most aspects of Orientation will be delivered online through a Virtual Orientation.

Orientation for MIC Thurles students will take place on campus due to the smaller numbers compared to the Limerick campus.

“If public health advice permits, students at MIC Limerick will also have the opportunity to have an on-campus orientation experience as Welcome to Campus short visits are scheduled for all first-year groups on our Limerick campus during the week of 21 September,” Geraldine said.

Aisling Cusack understands that students may feel anxious about the year ahead.

“I know this has been a difficult and stressful time for many of you over the last few months given the unusual situation we find ourselves in,” Ms Cusack acknowledged.

“With these uncertain times we understand how stressful it can be for students, especially starting fresh in a new environment, but please know that MISU are here for you and we will make sure that your time at MIC is as stress free as possible,” she concluded.

Meeting lots of colleagues and treasured friends. It’s great to be back @MICLimerick pic.twitter.com/FhV5zxjZUH — Faculty of Education, Mary Immaculate College. (@MICEducationFac) September 18, 2020

For more information about Orientation 2020 and the schedule of talks for each programme, visit mic.ul.ie/orientation.