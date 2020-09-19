Prime Cratloekeel lands to go under the hammer

AN impressive 45 acre site on the outskirts of the Limerick city is going to auction on Thursday, October 8.

According to DNG Creedon, the land - at Cratloekeel, County Clare - is laid out in one large parcel is made up of 29 acres of good agricultural arable land and 16 acres of land which is suitable for grazing.

The land is conveniently located just over 8km from Limerick city centre, 14km from Shannon and less than 3km from Cratloe via the rear access.

"This is a rare opportunity to purchase a 45acre parcel of land. There may be future development potential for a house on these lands. This is quite a sizable holding for any farmer to expand," said auctioneer Shane Finn who is handling the sale of this land.

One of the boundaries has access onto the N18 Limerick to Shannon dual carriageway and there is also rear access to the lands from a second road to the north.

For more see dngcreedon.ie or contact (061) 209000