Éigse Michael Hartnett aims  to go global from Limerick town

ÉIGSE Michael Hartnett’s stellar line-up of readings and performances is going digital this year as a bumper three-day festival which will be available to view for free.

Internationally renowned writers Colum McCann and Donal Ryan, an exciting new fusion of Irish and gypsy music called Celtic Hotclub, performance poetry, readings, storytelling, and a poetry trail are all part of the mix in this year’s festival, which also includes the presentation of the Michael Hartnett Poetry Award.

“We have a fantastic line-up for this year’s Éigse and it is a great pity we won’t get to meet them all in person and welcome them to Hartnett country and to Newcastle West,” said Norma Prendiville of the organising committee.

“We are delighted to be able to go ahead with the festival and have high hopes we will reach a wider national and international audience with our online festival. We will also have an outdoor element to the festival in the town itself on Saturday afternoon and there will be a poetry trail for visitors and locals,” she added.

Colum McCann and Donal Ryan are the headline acts and will read from their new books, Apeirogon and Strange Flowers. They will be joined by well-known names such as novelist and broadcaster Rachael English and journalist and commentator Billy Keane.

Established following the death of poet Michael Hartnett in 1999, the literary festival has been held in his native Newcastle West every year since. It is run in conjunction with the Michael Hartnett Poetry Award and with the support of Limerick City and County Council and the Arts Council. Éigse Michael Hartnett will go live at 7pm on Thursday, October 1.

See eigsemichaelhartnett.ie.