Limerick Property Watch: Wonderful Waterville
Number 4 Waterville is a superb location which is close to an array of high quality amenities
Announcing to the market a truly superb and beautifully maintained five bedroom detached family home situated in this hugely sought-after area just off the main Ennis Road.
Waterville is nestling in a quiet cul-de-sac featuring luxury detached homes. This imposing residence is presented to the market in magnificent decorative condition with bright and well proportioned living and bedroom accommodation.
Waterville is ideally located within walking distance of Limerick city centre and in very close proximity to a wide range of amenities including Limerick Tennis Club, The Jetland Shopping Centre, Thomond Park Rugby Club, national and secondary schools, Limerick Institute of Technology, GAA's LIT Gaelic Grounds along with excellent quality hotels and restaurants.
Viewing of the pristine property is a must for all discerning purchasers.
Features
* Security alarm
* Attic partly floored
* Beautifully landscaped gardens
* Constructed in 1996 in a development of exclusive 16 only detached homes
* Superb location in close proximity to an array of high quality amenities
* Quiet cul-de-sac
AT A GLANCE
Location: 4 Waterville, Ennis Road, Limerick city
Description: Five bedroom, detached house
Price: €525,000
Seller: GVM Auctioneers
Contact: John O’Connell on 087 6470746
