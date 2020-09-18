Limerick Weather: Feeling a little fresher!

Today will be a dry and mostly sunny day with any early mist or fog patches clearing during the morning. Feeling fresher than recent days, with highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees in moderate east to northeast winds.

It will be dry across the country overnight with mostly clear skies and light to moderate northeast breezes. Minimum temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees.

Outlook: Staying mostly dry and settled but more changeable next week.