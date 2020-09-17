Rathkeale and Bruff shopkeepers support the most vulnerable in Limerick

LOCAL shopkeepers kept shelves stocked throughout the global pandemic to keep us all fed and now they are helping feed the most vulnerable in society.

Derek Downes’ Eurospar in Rathkeale and Mark Nagle’s Eurospar in Bruff have signed up to the Food For Ireland initiative.

They are asking shoppers to donate non-perishable food from this Thursday, September 17 to Sunday, September 20. The food will be redistributed directly by the charity FoodCloud to charities across Limerick and Ireland.

While shopping in Downes’ Eurospar in Rathkeale or Nagle’s Eurospar in Bruff, people are asked to add non-perishable items such as breakfast cereals, cooking sauces, hot drinks, rice and pasta, tinned soups and beans, and tinned fruits including tomatoes to their trolley.

Shoppers will then pay for their groceries in the normal way and then donate whatever they wish by placing it in the trolley or receptacle designated for the Food For Ireland appeal.

Mr Downes said: “The ambition of this appeal is to ensure that no-one goes hungry during the Covid-19 pandemic, especially the hundreds and thousands of vulnerable families and people in communities across our Island. We can all do our bit to alleviate the pain and suffering of those in our communities and Eurospar Rathkeale are proud to be a part of this initiative.”

His compatriot in Bruff, Mr Nagle echoes these words.

Malachy Hanberry, Eurospar managing director said these two retailers have a long tradition of supporting charities and those most vulnerable in our society.

“Since the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis they have been providing their shoppers and local communities with a safe and healthy shopping environment and their support of this initiative is another example of their commitment to the communities they serve,” said Mr Hanberry.

FoodCloud CEO Iseult Ward said no-one should go hungry during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“However, the reality is there are hundreds and thousands of vulnerable families and people in communities across our Island who cannot get access to food.

“This initiative shows how business can be at the forefront of leading social change providing a lifeline to those who need food the most,” said Mr Ward.