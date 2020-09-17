Good news for Limerick village as shop reopens

BRUFF’S Main Street is going to get a splash of colour this Friday, September 18 with the reopening of Raspberry Red.

The new owners are two young men – Jason Dinneen, aged 25, from Meelick, and Ciaran Hanley, 24, who is from Bruff.

“On hearing that Raspberry Red was closing its doors, Ciaran and I were delighted to work with Margy (Kenny) to negotiate and be able to open once again under new ownership.

“Ciaran has worked in the retail business for several years with experience in a number of online retailers and clothing stores and I have experience in designing and developing sales websites and online customer experiences. It's such an exciting moment for us,” said Jason.

They are delighted to announce that they are opening the doors this Friday, September 18 between 11am and 7pm and they have a number of surprises in store.

They have renovated, undertaken lots of modification and have lots of Covid regulations to keep staff and customers as safe as possible.

See Raspberry Red Facebook page for more.