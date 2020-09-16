BREAKING: Small increase in Limerick's daily Covid numbers as Dr Glynn focuses on Dublin, Louth, Waterford and Donegal

THE DOWNWARD trend of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick continues with less than five being reported this Wednesday evening.

As of midnight Tuesday, September 15, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified of 254 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

136 in Dublin, 20 in Donegal, 13 in Louth, 12 in Wicklow, 9 in Waterford, 7 Carlow, 7 in Cork, 6 in Galway, 5 in Kerry, 5 in Wexford.

New data from the HPSC shows the 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick has dropped below 60 for the first time in nine days.

The HPSC has today been informed that three people with Covid-19 have died. There has now been a total of 1,788 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland. There is now a total of 31,799 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today: 115 are men / 133 are women; 65% are under 45 years of age; 61% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The current situation has deteriorated both in Dublin and nationally over the past week. Along with Dublin we have seen particularly concerning trends in Louth, Waterford and Donegal. It is now absolutely essential that people action public health advice and act as if they or those close to them are potentially infectious.”

The Covid-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.