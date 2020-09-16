New screenwriting programme launched in Limerick

AN EXPERT-led, gold standard screenwriting programme for new and emerging film and TV writers in Limerick has been launched this week.

Writers Factory is a 22-week programme—in association with Innovate Limerick, Film Limerick and the Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board—developed by scriptwriting guru Phil Parker.

It will be the first time the programme has come to Ireland, and is aimed to nurture students as well as propel graduates into the industry, through its classes and feedback process.

The programme will give its students a foundation in the craft of screenwriting, and will give them an opportunity to complete a 10-minute short script and pitch to producers and directors for feedback.

The screenwriting course has been updated by Parker himself for Mid-West participants and will be taught by Writers Factory teacher and award-winning Eleanor Yule along with special guests.

Film Limerick manager, Paul C Ryan said it is “hands-down the best screenwriting course” he has experienced.

“For the first time ever in Ireland we are thrilled to be able to offer this extraordinary course for aspiring and emerging screenwriters and I’m looking forward to seeing the scripts that are developed during the programme.”

The programme is €100 for the 22-week course. For more information or to enrol visit writersfactory.ie.