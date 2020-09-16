Boost for Limerick community as new child centre opens

LIMERICK’s southside has received a boost as a bright new rainbow centre in Roxboro opened to students.

The Child and Family Centre (CFC) in Roxboro has opened its doors for the first intake of children and families into its early years service.

Ten years in development, the state-of-the-art facility is located on two floors and is located in the grounds of Le Cheile National School.

The facility has opened after it was initially used as a test centre for Covid-19 patients.

But now it is being used for its intended purpose – to provide a fun and safe space for youngsters.

Operational manager James Connery said: “The CFC has been designed for children and their families. Everything from the interactive walkways to the wooden furniture and toys, and from the language we use to the signage we display, is about making families feel welcome and giving them ownership.”

James is joined by Yvonne Galvin as early years Manager and a team of very qualified and energetic practitioners.

The inaugural intake to the centre are eight families who have kids aged zero to three years old, with 22 pre-schoolers in total.

One of the parents, David McNamara, O’Malley Park, attended with his three-year-old daughter Cianna Mary.

“It’s a very important facility. There’s not much in the area for the children, and what they have here, you won’t get anywhere else. The facilities are great, the staff are very polite. You couldn’t ask for any better.”

“I love it here, I’m having fun. My favourite thing to play with is the kitchen,” smiled the youngster.

Another parent, Janesboro’s Natasha Dundon, whose son Devyn, 2, was referred to the centre from St Gabriel’s, said: “He’s delighted to get the place here. I’m thankful for this. I’ve never met more friendlier staff – they put the priority of every child first.”

This was evident as Devyn loves flowers – so staff got blooms for every table for him to his absolute delight!

