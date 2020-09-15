Man facing prosecution following Limerick drugs seizure

A MAN who was arrested following a significant drugs seizure in Limerick last week has been released on bail pending a court appeareance.

The suspect, whose aged in his mid-20s- was arrested ater cocaine with a street value of €28,000 was located at an apartment in the city centre.

Members of the divisional drugs unit executed a search warrant at the property on Wickham Street,shortly after 6.30pm last Thursday.

“During the course of the search gardai seized €28,000 of suspected cocaine along with gloves, weighing scales, plastic bags and a vacuum packing machine,” said a garda spokesperson.

The man, who was arrested in County Cork, was questioned at Roxboro Road garda station in Limerick where he was later charged on the instructions of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

He was released on station bail and is due to appear before Limerick District Court in early October.

