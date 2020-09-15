Assault victim's €2,900 dental bill following ‘skirmish’ at Limerick nightclub

AN unintentional “swing of the elbow” in a nightclub skirmish cost a young man dental compensation of €2,900, Limerick District Court has heard.

David Peters, 26, of College Park, Corbally, appeared before Judge Marian O’Leary at the Mulgrave Street courthouse last Wednesday, charged with assault of an individual at Molly’s nightclub on Ellen Street more than two years ago.

The court heard that Mr Peters attended the nightclub with a woman, who had got into a dispute with another woman on March 2, 2018.

Solicitor Tom Kiely told the court that it was a “very unfortunate incident that happened on a night out” and that the accused “tried to offer assistance”. However, “he swung his elbow and made contact” with the individual.

Mr Kiely said that “it wasn’t deliberate” and that it “happened very quickly”, describing the incident as a “skirmish” which was seen on CCTV footage.

He said the incident “blew up very, very quickly” and that his client “didn’t escalate” it.

Mr Kiely said that his client is a qualified electrician, but was unable to work after suffering a leg injury. He had worked in a bar while undergoing rehabilitation, but has been out of work since March this year, the court heard.

Mr Kiely said that he is “doing quite well” and he has not come to the attention of gardai since the incident in 2018. After prosecuting, sergeant Michelle Leahy told the judge that a victim impact statement had already been read out.

Mr Kiely said that Mr Petes had made a “full apology”.

Judge O’Leary said that Mr Peters must do an anger management course, and that the case will be up for mention at Limerick District Court on March 10.