TUESDAY will start out mostly cloudy but largely dry. Warm sunny spells will develop in some parts as the day goes on, but scattered showers will break out also, some of them possibly heavy. Highest temperatures of 19 to 21 degrees in light southerly or variable breezes.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Tuesday night will see variable cloud and clear spells, with scattered showers, mainly in the west, but a few drifting further east. Areas of mist and fog will form in the slack winds. Lows of 12 to 16 degrees.

It will continue to be mild overall on Wednesday, with bright or sunny spells and scattered light showers, once early mist and fog patches clear.

