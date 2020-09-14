'Appalling': 62 patients on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick

THERE ARE 62 patients on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick this Monday morning, the highest level of daily overcrowding since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

According to daily figures published by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, there were 51 patients on trolleys in the emergency department and 11 in the wards.

This morning’s overcrowding figures account for 26.7% of the 185 patients on trolleys nationwide. The second highest levelS of overcrowding is at Sligo University Hospital with 27 patients on trolleys.

Speaking about the figures, Sinn Fein TD Maurice Quinlivan described the latest figures as "appalling".

“I spoke in the Dáil on this matter last week. I called on the Minsiter to visit UHL and see for himself the difficulty conditions that patients and staff operate in. I raise this issue constantly and I will not stop until we see significant changes and a flattening of these trolley numbers.

"We have entered autumn, flu season is nearly upon us, the pandemic remains with us and trolley numbers remain far too high. If these figures cannot be reduced, we will be facing a winter of torment for both staff and patients. This is not acceptable and very unfair to both staff and patients.”

Meanwhile, there are three confirmed Covid-19 cases at UHL, and 10 suspected cases in the hospital.

There are no confirmed cases in the intensive care unit, but there is in suspected case in its ICU.

Limerick has recorded more than 850 confirmed cases to date.