Limerick Weather: Pity it's Monday as another warm day ahead

Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

Limerick Weather: Pity it's Monday as another warm day ahead

Today will be warm and humid and staying mostly dry with some bright or sunny spells, say Met Eireann. 

Highest temperatures of 18 to 20 Celsius with light to moderate southeast breezes.