Limerick Weather: Pity it's Monday as another warm day ahead
Today will be warm and humid and staying mostly dry with some bright or sunny spells, say Met Eireann.
Highest temperatures of 18 to 20 Celsius with light to moderate southeast breezes.
14/09/2020
